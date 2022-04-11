King Salman relief centre launches project for food security in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) has launched a project to support food Security by distributing 75,000 food packages in three phases with the collaboration of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in all provinces of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad on Monday, in the first phase 25,000 food packages will be distributed in the holy month of Ramadan.

The project will benefit about 175,000 people in 09 districts of Sindh, 03 districts of Punjab and earthquake victims of district Roundu of Gilgit Baltistan. The food bags will be distributed under the supervision of Ksrelief. The beneficiaries will be selected with the help of the local government.

Moreover, 25,000 food bags will be distributed in Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, UmerKot, Sajawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Khairpur, Ghotki of Sindh province and Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab province and also among earthquake affectees of district Roundu of Gilgit Baltistan.

Each package weighing 97 kgs contained 80kg of flour, cooking oil of 5 litres, 5kg of Sugar, 5kg of Daal Chana, 2kgs of Dates which will be sufficient for a family throughout the holy month of Ramzan.

The second phase will start in July and 25,000 food packages will be distributed in KP and the third will commence in October 2022 to meet humanitarian food crises and needs across Pakistan.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to assist needy families and achieve food security for the neediest groups in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 80 countries over four continents. With international, regional and local partners in place in recipient countries to implement Saudi’s programmes and initiatives.