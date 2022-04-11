PPP indecisive over joining next federal cabinet

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is indecisive over whether or not to join the next federal cabinet, which will most likely be led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

The majority of party leaders intended to cooperate with the new administration solely to the extent of implementing election changes, while others wanted to join the federal cabinet for the sake of maintaining political stability in the country.

According to sources, the latter group believed that if the PPP did not join the cabinet, the new administration would only last two months.

Divergent opinions inside the party pushed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari to work together to determine the best choice, according to sources, who added that the party’s high-command was anticipated to announce the decision in the coming days.