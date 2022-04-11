Opposition withdraws no-trust motion against KP CM

The opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has withdrawn their resolution of no confidence in Chief Minister Mehmood Khan after the provincial government promised not to dismiss the legislature.

The opposition leaders from the Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who arrived at the provincial assembly for today’s (Monday) session at 1pm, told the media that the no-trust motion against KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, which had been submitted to the assembly secretariat on Friday, had been withdrawn.

ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak said that the joint opposition did not want to topple the provincial government. The purpose of submission of the no-trust motion against the chief minister was to stop him from dissolving the assembly, he explained.

But since the provincial government has assured the opposition that the assembly will not be dissolved, the opposition is taking back its no-confidence motion, Babak added.

The opposition leaders had contacted the assembly secretariat requesting it to withdraw the motion. They further said that no-trust motion would not be on assembly’s agenda today.

Babak said during previous Imran-led government in Centre, the province was deprived of its rights but hoped that the KP government would now strive to get these rights.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was due to take up a no-confidence motion against its Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in its today’s sitting.