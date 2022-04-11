Pakistani rupee gains momentum against US dollar in interbank trading

On the first day of the trading week, the Pakistani rupee bounced back as the US dollar decreased Rs1.18 to reach Rs183.50 at the start of the interbank market.

The previous close of the US dollar was Rs184.68 against the Pakistani Rupee. The US dollar now has come below Rs184 as the Pakistani Rupee gained momentum in the interbank trading Monday.

Experts already predicted that in view of the interest rate hike and the SBP’s measures to cut imports and reduce inflationary pressures, the Pakistani rupee unit is expected to stay stable at around 184 levels against the dollar current week.

As markets reopened following the resolution of a political crisis in Pakistan, the Pakistani Rupee performed well at the start of interbank trade.