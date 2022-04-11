Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson ‘Fast & Furious’ style: ‘Welcome home’

Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson into the Fast & Furious franchise with a beautiful welcome note.

Diesel shared the post to Instagram and added a candid selfie of them both that featured them grinning ear to ear.

The post also included a lengthy caption that read, “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel’. Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image.”

“What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.”

“Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Check it out below:

Larson shared the same picture on her own social media as well, but with a caption that read, “Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel. can’t wait to share more (when I can)”