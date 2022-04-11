Names of 6 Imran Khan aides added to stop list

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday placed the names of six key aides of former PM Imran Khan on a ‘stop list’, sources reported.

Being on the list bars them from travelling abroad without permission.

The names include; PM’s former principal secretary Azam Khan, ex-special assistant to PM on political communication Shahbaz Gill, ex-adviser to PM on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar, Director-General Punjab Gohar Nafees, and DG Federal Investigation Agency Punjab Zone Mohammad Rizwan’s names have been added to the list, sources added. However, PTI’s head of social media Dr. Arsalan Khalid’s name has also been added to the list.

The development comes after the PTI chairman Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly (NA), making him the first premier to be ousted through the move.

It is to be noted that the FIA introduced a system of ‘stop list’ in 2003 to stop unwanted people from trying to leave the country in the shortest possible time as placing someone’s name on ECL takes a long time.