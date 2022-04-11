‘Threatening letter’: IHC to start hearing petition for scandal probing

On Monday (today), the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will start hearing the petition, seeking the investigation of a ‘threatening letter’ that the last government (PTI) claimed it had received from a superpower and will also probe to add the name of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on the exit control list (ECL).

However, IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Athar Minallah will hear the petition, filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider, in which it is prayed to the court to put the names of former prime minister, former federal ministers, namely Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Qasim Suri and Pakistani diplomat Asad Majeed on the ECL unless the letter is investigated.