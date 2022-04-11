By-elections in case of PTI’s mass resignations: PML-N, PPP

ISLAMABAD: After the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan from office, the PML-N and PPP on Sunday said the parties will hold by-elections in case of mass resignations by PTI MNAs from the National Assembly.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said: “By-elections would be held for vacant seats if the PTI members resign en masse.”

Talking about the elections, he said that the strategy was in line with what the PTI government used to say when there was talk about en bloc resignations from the PDM platform. However, the PML-N leader believed that the majority of the PTI members would not support this.

“Imran has many un-elected advisers and they are giving him such ideas. Poor advice like this has brought about his fall. In fact, the PTI lacks the numerical strength to jolt the entire system. If the PTI disrupts the system in KP, new elections would be held,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PPP said it did not believe in vindictive politics and if the PTI resigned, by-elections would be held on vacant seats. Addressing a press conference, PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri and PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the nation on the success of the no-confidence motion.

“We got rid of an incompetent and insensitive government through a democratic way. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari staged a public march against the selected government and though the PTI staged many dramas to cling to power yet the no-confidence motion succeeded. The PTI tried to violate the Constitution and law,” she added.

Marri said: “Now Imran Niazi is provoking people and trying to sell a false narrative. Before inciting the people, you have to account for your needs as the country cannot afford further division. Imran Khan praises India even more than the Indian prime minister. He should regret his statement and refrain from praising India,” she said, adding that anything could be expected from him. “Everybody knows Indian Prime Minister Modi’s hands are stained with the blood of Kashmiris,” she added.

Kundi said the former NA speaker would be remembered as a violator of the Constitution and he must be tried under Article 6. “His team was present in the parliament but the captain ran away. Imran Khan was begging for an NRO till the last minute on Saturday night,” he claimed.