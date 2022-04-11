PTI supporters hits the streets against ‘imported government’

A day before the premier was voted out of power, he, during an address to the nation, had said that he will not tolerate the induction of a “foreign government” in Pakistan and that he will turn to the public for support if such a thing happens.

The former premier had said during a live telecast, “We are not a nation that can be used like tissue papers.”

Moreover, Imran Khan had urged the nation to come out of their homes on Sunday (today) after Isha prayers for a peaceful protest.

“All the people should come out of their houses to protest against the ‘foreign-funded drama’ and I will be there with you as I will never accept this foreign conspiracy against Pakistan,” he concluded.

While recapitulating his stance on the no-confidence motion, he said that he will never accept an “imported government” and will look up to the public for their decision.

Taking to the call of their leader, the PTI had shared the points of the protests hours before their supporters took to the streets.

It is to be noted that the party had shared more than 40 spots in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where they were protesting.