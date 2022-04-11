Xi’s security vision helps build a world of lasting peace

BEIJING: To promote world peace and security, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been advocating a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Back in 2014, while addressing the fourth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia held in Shanghai, Xi initiated the vision to tackle rising challenges facing the region. In the following years, the Chinese leader has evolved the concept and expounded it on various international occasions.

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard.

Sept. 26, 2017

While addressing the opening ceremony of the 86th Interpol General Assembly, Xi said “countries should adopt a concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and jointly respond to security challenges.”

He called for promoting global security governance in a more fair, reasonable and effective way.

“Countries, while maintaining their own security, should take into account other countries’ security,” Xi said.

July 25, 2018

At a business forum at the 10th BRICS summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa, Xi called on BRICS countries to promote common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

He also stressed that BRICS members should address issues that matter to all through consultation and oppose hegemony and power politics.

March 26, 2019

At the closing ceremony of the China-France Global Governance Forum held in Paris, the Chinese president called for joint efforts and mutual assistance to address the peace deficit.

It is advisable to uphold a new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, discard Cold-War and zero-sum mentalities, reject the law of the jungle, and settle conflicts through peaceful ways, he said.

Nov. 10, 2020

While addressing the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing via video link, Xi said: “We need to safeguard security and stability and build a community of security for us all.”

“Security and stability are the number one precondition for a country’s development, and thus concern the core interests of all countries,” he said, adding that “We need to act on the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, address all forms of threats and challenges effectively, and foster a sound security environment in our region.”

Sept. 3, 2021

Addressing the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum via video link, Xi called on all parties to form synergy to safeguard regional peace and stability.

All parties need to narrow differences and build consensus through dialogue and exchanges, embrace the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work for a harmonious and tranquil homeland for us all, Xi said.

March 8, 2022

Xi had a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which the Chinese president urged advocation of a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

China supports France and Germany in promoting a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework for the interests and lasting security of Europe, and by upholding its strategic autonomy, he said.

The leaders also exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine.

China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported, he said.

April 8, 2022

Xi held a phone conversation with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, during which the Chinese president stressed the importance to adopt the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

“The development of the current international situation has once again proved that regional security cannot be achieved by strengthening military alliances,” Xi said. Xinhua













