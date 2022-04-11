PTI, PML-N supporters record protest in London

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists demonstrated in London on Sunday against the removal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The protesters have stated that they will not send remittances until their leader is reinstated. The PTI workers staged a protest in London’s Hyde Park, while a group of activists also arrived outside the residence of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

They were carrying flags and placards with slogans in support of their leader. PTI workers threw every egg at PML-N workers who had gathered to celebrate their victory.

According to reports, the PTI planned to protest outside the US embassy in London but then decided to protest outside Nawaz Sharif’s residence instead.

However, local police rushed to the scene to prevent a clash between supporters.