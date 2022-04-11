LHC to take up Punjab CM polls case

The hearing for the election of the Punjab Chief Minister will take place today (Monday) at the Lahore High Court.

At 9 a.m., Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hear Hamza Shehbaz and others’ petitions. The miscellaneous petition filed by Hamza Shehbaz in opposition to the possible transfer of the Chief Secretary and IG will also be heard.

The request of Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari to withdraw the Deputy Speaker’s powers will also be heard. A hearing has also been scheduled for PML-Q General Secretary Kamil Ali Agha’s miscellaneous application to become a party.

Tomorrow, Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hear only petitions concerning the election of the Chief Minister. Azam Nazir Tarar Advocate, Khalid Ishaq Advocate, and Sardar Akbar Dogar Advocate will appear on Hamza Shehbaz’s behalf.

Barrister Muhammad Umar will appear in court on behalf of Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari. Amir Saeed Rawn will represent PML-Q General Secretary Kamil Ali Agha in court.

In a case involving the election of the Chief Minister, the court summoned the Secretary Punjab Assembly.

The court has requested responses from the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Punjab, and other parties.