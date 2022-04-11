Engin Altan’s son Emir takes part in first official race

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s six-year-old son Emir Aras Düzyatan took part in his first official race on Sunday.

Engin Altan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with the son to update the fans.

The actor’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also turned to the Facebook-owned app and revealed, “My son went to his first official race today.”

Gushing over the son, Neslisah Alkoclar said, “Fast, courageous and reckless is my son, I was excited, touched and most proud while watching him. I’m glad your eyes are so black, your heart is so strong and you’ve become my son. The excitement and pride you gave us as a family is indescribable.”