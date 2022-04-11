Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt embrace each other in new ‘Brahmastra’ poster

As news of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is spreading like wildfire, their close friend and director Ayan Mukerji seems to confirm it as he releases their first poster together from the upcoming film ‘Brahamastra’ and writes ‘The Time feels Right for it…There is some extra love in the air these days’. It was during the shooting of the film that the two started dating each other.?Penning a long note Ayan wrote, “Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahm?stra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahm?stra is about the Energy of Love. A Love – that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster. The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days ! :).” He further added, “And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love — The Greatest Astra!”?After much delay, Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9, this year.













