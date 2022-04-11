PPP to move no-trust motion against GB CM

Opposition Leader in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sunday announced plans to table a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid.

Talking to the media, he said, “We are forming a committee to finalize our plan with PDM, referring to the PPP CEC meeting that requested the G-B and Azad Kashmir leadership to go ahead with no-confidence motions in their respective regions.

Amjad further said the committee will deliberate and finalize name for the next chief minister.

Amjad had earlier said he was in contact with ‘several’ PTI parliamentarians who had pledged their support against the CM who had spent more than 70 percent of his time in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and regional president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hafizur Rehman has also hinted at initiating a change in the government. “We will chalk out our strategy once things are settled in Islamabad,” he said. In addition to the opposition parties, the PTI government in G-B has faced resistance from within.

A disgruntled group of ministers have already formed an alliance against the chief minister accusing him of failing to strike a ‘reasonable’ deal with the federal government over the provisional constitutional status being given to G-B.

“It was a paradigm shift that came after independence but the CM played a weak wicket,” said one of the ministers.

Senior minister Abaidullah Baig, however, denied the existence of the rift.

Taking to social media, the senior minister said there was no truth to the allegations regarding the rift, claiming that all ministers were united under Khalid Khurshid.

Similar views were expressed by advisor Shams Lone as he accused the opposition leader of spreading rumours.

“I can tell you with authority that there is no such thing as no-confidence [motion] in G-B,” Lone said while talking to the media.

He refrained from commenting when asked why he was targeting ministers when they were on the ‘same page’.

Imran Khan’s ouster from the Prime Minister’s Office is believed to have eased up the no-confidence move against the GB chief minister.