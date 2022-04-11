KP, Punjab and Sindh governors may quit

The governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh are likely to tender their resignations following the removal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as prime minister in a no-confidence motion, sources privy to the matter revealed Sunday.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail attended a meeting of the PTI CEC in Islamabad and was expected to hand down his resignation upon his return to Karachi, says a news report quoting sources. However, his family still lodges at the Governor House, Karachi.

On the other hand, Governor KP Shah Farman said he will step down from the governor’s post in case PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif gets elected as the prime minister of Pakistan.

“I cannot give Shehbaz the protocol of a prime minister,” Farman said.

Moreover, the newly-appointed Punjab Governor Cheema is also expected to resign only after a few days in the office, sources said.

Cheema had also been summoned to Islamabad to attend PTI’s core committee meeting.