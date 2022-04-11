Punjab chief minister’s election in focus again

A day after ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister, the election of a new chief minister was in focus again on Sunday with PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz visiting a group of MPAs at a hotel in Lahore.

At least 199 MPAs of the Punjab Assembly demonstrated their support for Hamza Shehbaz last week by ‘electing’ him chief minister in a symbolic

session held at a Lahore hotel. The number is way above the 186 votes required for the election of the chief minister.

Hamza’s rival PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi, who is being supported by the PTI, discussed the election with PTI chief Imran Khan on Sunday in a phone call.

Imran Khan assured him of his support, a private TV channel reported.

Khan’s PTI has the highest number of seats in the provincial assembly with 183 MPAs while the PML-Q has ten MPAs. PML-N has 165 votes, but three disgruntled groups of PTI have expressed support for Hamza Shehbaz. Elahi, who clings to his position as Speaker, rescheduled the assembly session for April 16 last week when Hamza announced majority support.