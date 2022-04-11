ANF recovers over 57kg drugs

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted various raids in different areas of the country during last week and recovered over 57 kg drugs including 26.4 kg charras, 1.2 kg opium, 1645 grams Ice, over 4.9 kg heroin and 23.8 kg ketamine.

According to a spokesman of ANF Headquarters, ANF intelligence and ANF Islamabad conducted a raid at an office of a private courier company in Aabpara, Islamabad and recovered 1.92 kg heroin from a parcel containing ladies hand bags, booked by Liaquat Shah for Hassan Ali at United Kingdom address.

ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence intercepted a Toyota Van near Islamabad Motorway Interchange and recovered over 24 kg charras, 1.2 kg opium, one kg Ice and 1.9 kg heroin besides arresting two accused namely Nadeem resident of Charsadda and Sher Rehman.

ANF while conducting two raids in different areas managed to recover over 23.8 kg Ketamine and 910 grams heroin.

ANF foiled a bid to smuggle 910 grams heroin from Islamabad to the United States of America.

ANF Rawalpindi acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a private courier company office in Islamabad, New Airport Town and managed to recover 910 grams heroin from a parcel containing bed sheets. The parcel was booked by Mubasshir Hassan resident of Chakwal for USA.

In another operation, ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence foiled a bid to smuggle 23.8 kg Ketamine from Sialkot to Kazakhstan.

ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at a private courier company office on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot and managed to recover 23.8 kg Ketamine from a parcel booked for Kazakhstan.

ANF in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 82 capsules containing 645 grams Ice.

ANF foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Islamabad to Doha and recovered 645 grams Ice from a passenger namely Fariat Ullah resident of Mardan. The passenger was going Doha from Islamabad through Qatar Airlines flight no. QR-215.

ANF recovered 2412 grams charras and arrested an accused namely Asim Shehzad resident of Mandi Bahauddin at Islamabad International Airport.

The spokesman informed that the accused was travelling from Islamabad to Bahrain through flight No. GF-771.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in progress.