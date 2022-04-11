ISPR calls BBC report on PM House events ‘pack of lies’

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media wing, has rejected a report published by BBC Urdu about what happened at PM House before Imran Khan was ousted from the post of prime minister, terming it “baseless and a pack of lies.” “The report published by British broadcasting agency is baseless and a pack of lies. The propaganda report has not cited any credible, verified or relevant source,” a brief statement by the ISPR said. The military’s media wing said that this report is a violation of basic journalism ethics and there is “no truth in the fake news.” “The report clearly seems a part of organised disinformation campaign,” ISPR added. It further stated that the matter is being raised with the senior officials of the broadcasting corporation. Ex-prime minister Imran Khan, ahead of the vote of no-confidence against him on Saturday night, dismissed reports claiming that he has removed Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.













