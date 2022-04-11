ITP tickets 4,123 for jumping signal

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 4,123 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during last three months, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During last 03 months, the police spokesman said that action was taken and 4,123 road users were fined over violation of traffic signals.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people. The SSP (Traffic) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.