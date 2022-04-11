Ticking Bomb

Just last month, experts were ringing alarm bells over water taps running dry any year now as Pakistan was fast choking in the grip of severe water scarcity. The situation has turned a tad direr amid screaming news reports of Tarbela and Mangla dams losing the tenacity of their roaring waters.

It has become a horrific routine: either the glaciers are melting too fast; drowning the whole country with them (hello, monsoon season) or they decide to not show any kindness at all. Our National Water Policy, the UN’s staggering statistics and the unbearable plight of an overwhelming 80 per cent forced to live through drought-like conditions at least once every year are all on one page when it comes to the looming disaster.

Yet, those in Islamabad are busy with existential bickering to focus on a rather inconsequential topic: water. Depleting groundwater and an erratic rain schedule in a country that has no remedy whatsoever to achieve water conservation are the perfect recipe for chaos. It has been widely predicted that future world wars would be fought over water drops. From the storage of melting ice caps in the north to the management of rivers to

the conservation of mangroves in the coastal areas, Pakistan is in desperate need of water governance measures at every step.

The PTI government created much furore about the need for dams but other than churning headlines (just for the sake of optics), nothing worthwhile was ever invested in. There is a greater-than-ever-before need to seek conservation programmes in modern farming and urbanisation policies. The sooner we realise it, the better it is for our today and tomorrow. *