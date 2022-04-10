Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for ‘paradoxical claims in archetype bid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for trying to trademark the word archetype, especially considering their blatant refusal to avoid the word ‘royal’ given that the Queen ‘doesn’t own it’. This claim has been made by Richard Eden, as part of a call-out during his interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.

He was quoted saying, “I should point out the paradox here that when the Queen stopped Harry and Meghan using the word royal because they used to have Sussex Royal for their social media.”

Especially since “Prince Harry actually put out a statement saying that no, the Queen doesn’t own the word royal, we could challenge it.”

“So they’re challenging the use of the word royal but they’re trying to own a word like archetype.”