Sonu Sood says Shahrukh Khan is his best friend in the film industry

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood is all set to take over the small screen as the host of Roadies Season 18.

Sonu, who has appeared in films across many regional languages and Hindi cinema, recently shared that he considers Shah Rukh Khan to be his closest friend in the industry.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Sonu said, “I feel I have a great bonding with Shah Rukh. I think he’s a great listener. During Happy New Year days, we spent a lot of time together. He really takes care of you as an elder brother, as a producer and I think I bond with him well.”

Sonu then recalled an incident from Happy New Year, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Sonu shared that they shot the film across many parts of the world but the team of the film could not get him to party. “People find it very hard to take me to parties. I remember during Happy New Year, we were traveling across the globe so Shah Rukh, Deepika, everyone used to say ‘let’s go party’ and I used to sneak out silently. It is very hard to party with me,” he said.

Sonu had earlier spoken about his Roadies experience to indianexpress.com and said, “The magical thing about Roadies is that you have to be real. You have to be what you are. On the very first day, I connected with the contestants. I knew I had to be a Roadie myself and experience what they were experiencing. We spent 45 days in South Africa, and every single day was a learning experience. We lived our lives the way we always wanted to in college. It was one of the most special experiences of the last 20 years. I have done so many movies, travelled across the world, and done so many stunts, but Roadies was the most special experience.”