Neetu reacts to Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s wedding news

The fans are eagerly waiting for the big fat desi wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. There are multiple rumours and speculations floating on the internet. Now, the paps got a chance to ask the groom’s mommy, aka veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

In a video posted by popular pap Viral Bhayani, a paparazzi can be heard saying, “tareekh toh bata dijiye Neetu ji shaadi ki.” She asks “Kiski?” He replied, “RK sir ki.” Neetu then said, “Tareekh hai kuch? Bhagwan jaane.”

Later, another paparazzo asks “Koi 14 April bol raha hai koi 15 April. Aap hi bata do, to which Neetu Kapoor replies to him by saying, “Main toh bol rahi hun ki ho gaya.”

In an interview with ETimes, Neetu Kapoor said, “Ranbir is pure-hearted and uncorrupted. He sees everything in a positive way. He doesn’t harbour jealousy or ill feelings for anyone. I see the same quality in Alia. She feels no jealousy for anyone. They are confident and don’t have anything bad to say about anyone even if someone’s movie is doing well or is better looking. They appreciate everyone and that’s what I like about them. They are made for each other and they complement each other.”

Neetu even recalled how she shared a wonderful bond with her own mother-in-law. She hopes to share the same with Alia. “I hope I do when they get married and I want to. My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son and I know it. We were friends and spoke about everything under the sun. In fact, I would complain about my husband to her. We were very open. I hope I have the same equation with Alia because she is outstanding and amazing.” Reports suggest that Alia and Ranbir’s wedding ceremony will be a four-day event. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, followed by a Sangeet ceremony, which will be held on April 14. They will be getting married on April 15, 2022.