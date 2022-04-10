We won’t do politics of revenge: Shehbaz

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said the country was witnessing a new day and thanked all the joint Opposition leaders for their efforts in uniting the parties against the government. “We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day,” said Shahbaz. He lauded the members of the Opposition for their patience and particularly thanked former president Asif Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and several other party leaders their support. He said they will run the country in cooperation with all the state institutions. “We will re-establish Quaid’s Pakistan,” he said, adding that, however, law will take its course. “We won’t put people in jails for no reason,” he maintained. “We won’t do revenge politics,” he added. Earlier, the opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeded an hour past midnight on Sunday, with 174 members in the 342-strong house voting in favour of the motion. PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session, announced the result.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sadiq could not cast his vote as he was chairing the session. PTI dissenting members vote were not cast either. After announcing results, Sadiq gave the floor to Shehbaz Sharif, who is the joint opposition’s candidate for the post of prime minister.