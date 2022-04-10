Cabinet approves sharing ‘threat letter’ with CJP, Senate chairman, NA speaker

Federal cabinet late Saturday approved sharing the alleged “threat letter” received from the United States with Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. The federal cabinet’s nod, according to sources, was needed as the “threat letter” falls under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, and others attended the meeting, sources said. On March 30, the IHC had hoped the prime minister would not make a “secretive” memo public that, according to the government, “threatens” Pakistan’s sovereignty. In a written order, IHC CJ had said the court is confident that as an elected prime minister, Imran Khan would not disclose any information or act in breach of section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, or violate the oath taken by him under the Constitution.













