Buzdar felicitates nation over successful missile test

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation over the successful test of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

He paid tribute to the Pakistanis scientist and engineers for conducting a successful flight test and termed it the open proof of their professional expertise.

Buzdar said that with the successful Shaheen-III ballistic missile test, Pakistan has achieved another milestone in defence capabilities. The new ballistic missile would further strengthen the defence of Pakistan, he added.

Minister asks opposition to accept in-camera NA session on lettergate issue : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has offered to convene an in-camera meeting of the National Assembly and summoning the then Pakistani Ambassador to the United States.

In a tweet, he asked the opposition to accept this proposal so that the facts about the lettergate should be examined.

Farrukh congratulates nation on successful test firing of Shaheen-III missile : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib congratulated the nation on successful test firing of Shaheen-III missile.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistan was making its defense invincible.

Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan was upgrading its missile system with modern changes.

The ground-to-ground ballistic missile Shaheen III was a great achievement, he maintained.