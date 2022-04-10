Three alleged criminals arrested with weapons in Kohat

Three alleged criminals were arrested with weapons and drugs in an operation near Shahpur Bridge, district Kohat, Police control in Kohat said here Saturday. The accused Taswar Iqbal, resident of Karak, Faridullah and Hafeezullah, residents of Orakzai were arrested and 2400 grams hashish and a pistol with ammunition found in the possession. Spokesman of Kohat police had revealed that the successful operation was carried out by SHO City Amjad Hussain and his police team. A case has been registered against the accused arrested in the operation for illegal possession of arms and drugs.













