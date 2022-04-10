Youth killed over petty dispute in Swabi

A man gunned down youth over financial dispute here on Saturday and fled the scene, police said. According to details, the incident took place in Kotha area district Swabi where accused Imtiaz alias Baboo and youth Haider Ali exchange hot words over financial issue of few thousand rupees. The verbal clash turned violent after which Imtiaz gunned down Haider Ali and fled the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case against the accused started raids for his arrest. Four outlaws held in Swabi: The police arrest four outlaws including two accused of murder attempt and two drug pushers besides recovering narcotics during separate actions here on Saturday.

According to details, two motorcyclists attempted to murder a contracto Zubair Shah in Shah Mansoor area of Swabi injuring him critically and sped the scene. DPO Muhammad Shoaib took the notice of incident and directed to arrest the culprits after a police team under the supervision of SP Farooq Zaman Khan and headed by SHO Altaf Khan.

The police team by using the scientific methods and modern technology traced and arrested the culprits Inamullah and Ikramullah during a raid in Maneri. The incident was outcome of financial dispute of Rs6.5 million. The police during a crackdown against elements involved in drugs business in Parmoli area of Swabi arrested two drug peddlers Manzoor s/o Ghulam Sattar and Azam Khan s/o Kabeer Khan besides recovering 2.440 kilogram hashish, 510 gram crystal (Ice) and a pistol from their possession.