Kidnapped Swiss man is vaccine commission chief: Media

A Swiss man briefly abducted last month by a German, before his kidnapper was shot dead by police near Zurich, is the head of Switzerland’s federal vaccination commission, local media reported Saturday.

The information gives a completely different twist on the case. The 38-year-old German had been wanted since March 31 by the authorities after abducting a man in the canton of Zurich.

The police did not communicate about the case until the German was shot dead this week, and did not give the identity of the abductee. But according to several Swiss media outlets, including the Tagesanzeiger daily and the Heidi.news website, the victim of the abduction is the head of the Federal Commission for Vaccinations (CFV).

The motive for the abduction remains unclear. According to the Swiss online news site Watson, the German abductor had been in close contact with conspiracy theorists. He was killed on Wednesday night when police tried to arrest him. Before being shot and killed he pulled out a gun and killed a 28-year-old woman, believed to be his girlfriend, according to police.

According to the Swiss news agency ATS, a 34-year-old Swiss man was arrested on Thursday and is believed to be linked to the abduction.