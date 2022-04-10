Free treatment under Sehat Card continues across Pakistan

Under the Sehat Sahulat Program, families are able to get free treatment from empaneled public and private hospitals all across Pakistan. All hospitals empanelled with Sehat Sahulat Program across Pakistan continue to provide free of cost hospitalization services to all citizens as per agreement. Around 9,000 hospital admissions were facilitated on Friday and around 8,000 on Saturday across Pakistan under the Program. Any social media messages to the contrary are patently false, malicious, and baseless. In case of any problem, toll free helpline 080009009 can be used or the relevant hospital’s Sehat Card counter can be approached for prompt assistance.













