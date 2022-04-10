Iran Guards seize fuel smuggling boat, arrest 11

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign boat smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its 11 crew members, a senior justice official said Saturday.

“Naval forces have seized a foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf waters,” said Mojtaba Ghahramani, justice chief for Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, state television reported. “Over 220,000 litres of smuggled fuel were seized and 11 foreign crew members were detained for investigation,” Ghahramani said. Ghahramani did not specify the date the boat was seized, nor the origin of the vessel or nationality of the crew.

The Guards also captured an “Iranian boat carrying 20,000 litres of smuggled diesel, intended to supply the foreign ship” and arrested three crew members, Ghahramani added, noting the seizure was made “in the territorial waters” of Iran.