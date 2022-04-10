Understanding Blockchain Media

As the traditional social media loses its appeal because of issues related to privacy, security and transparency, emergence of Blockchain media is being viewed as a new revolution. With its rise like a phoenix, it is one of the most widely discussed and intensively debated technologies in recent years. Many a research scholars have described it as a disruptive technology that has already impacted many sectors of society. Quite a few skeptics propound that blockchain’s popularity is fuelled by the media’s obsession for the ‘next big thing’ rather than its intrinsic power to reshape the communication landscape. Unlike the traditional centralized social media, Blockchain is a secure, immutable, peer-to-peer distributed ledger that is decentralized. It is replicated across multiple nodes connected in a network, making it possible to record data about any event or transaction as it happens. It consists of blocks in a chain used to record as digital assets using a secure algorithm. It contains a secured block that is linked in a chain and replicated across multiple nodes which are connected in a blockchain network. The blockchains are generally classified into three main types which include the public, private and hybrid block chain. Public blockchains are non-restrictive, transparent, permission-less, fully distributed ledgers. No individual or entity controls the blockchain nor the transactions that are recorded in it. Therefore, anyone can view the transactions on the public blockchain. Transactions are uploaded to the blockchain, using a consensus algorithm. Popular examples of a public blockchain are Bit-coin, Ethereum, or Lite coin. However, a private blockchain is centralized, restrictive, and its users require permission to join. It operates in a closed network and is controlled by enterprises for recording their sensitive business data not to be visible outside the organization. Transactions are largely private and are only available to authorized users in the closed network of users. A very common example of a private block chain is hyper ledger. On the other hand, hybrid blockchain is a combination of the private and public block chain. It combines the permissioned feature of the private blockchain with the security and transparency features of a public blockchain. Here, only access-driven control decides which users can view the data on the blockchain or add data to the block chain. It is, therefore, ideally suited for businesses providing them with the required flexibility to operate securely and transparently.

Initially, the idea of blockchain emerged in 2008 as a kind of technology that supports Bitcoin protocol – a digital asset designed in a peer-to-peer network using cryptography to verify transactions without the involvement of intermediaries. While traditional payment processing is centralized and requires a third party – usually banks or credit card providers to verify the transactions, blockchain uses a trustless network of users who work on solving computational puzzles to verify the transactions. By providing a decentralized and tamper-proof environment, Blockchain is believed to enhance the security, data integrity, and transparency of transfer of information or assets. Although the of genesis of blockchain dates back to 2008, research on blockchain and its applications did not evolve until 2014 because people only thought of blockchain as an infrastructure that supported Bitcoin protocol. However, it is so very reassuring to witness that Blockchain can be applied to different sectors including financial services, government, supply chain, data management, authentication and verification. Financial institutions such as JP Morgan started to implement Blockchain into their payment processing and thus eliminated their international transaction cost. Likewise, Walmart implements IBM’s blockchain-based Food Trust to keep track of the origins of the food and make the production and supply chain of the food more transparent, easier, and quicker to access. Similarly, identity verifications such as birth certificates, ownership of intellectual and physical properties, and land registries also utilize blockchain’s fool-proof and transparent features to improve integrity and thereby reduce fraud. It is being safely inferred that Blockchain is all set to improve people’s lives and reduce economic costs for companies, public sectors, and countries as a whole.

Likewise, a number of business sectors have researched and embedded blockchain into their system such as settlement of financial assets, cross-border payments, securities and derivative transactions Ripple, ReiseBank, CIBC, UniCredit and 90+ other banks, utilized blockchain to provide a real-time interbank payment platform which will replace the current SWIFT system. A big consortium of the world’s biggest banks including Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and another 200+ firms are committed to establish a distributed ledger in financial systems as well as other areas of commerce. Deloitte also worked on improving customer benefits by developing solutions such as Smart Identity which improves Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. Blockchain could also be used to record and complete private securities transactions. With the tamper-proof feature that blockchain supports, the technology has been applied to verify the integrity or authentication of information. In the government sector, blockchain is used for identity verification such as passports, e-identity, birth certificates, or land registration. Blockchain also helps prove and protect intellectual properties such as text-based, painting, music, and architecture. For example, Ascribe was founded to create a permanent connection between the creator and his/her work, thus making it impossible to change or steal and preventing unauthorized access to the work. Block Verify facility helps to identify counterfeit goods or fraudulent activities and thereby verify the provenance of luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, diamonds and electronics. In countries where the management of data is poor, blockchain helps provide authentication verification because once the data is recorded and added to the blockchain, it is immutable and tamper-proof. Thus, it significantly eliminates corrupting, fraudulent and stealing activities.

Furthermore, as a decentralized system Blockchain is expected to facilitate a higher control services to keep track of the flow of information, address problems related to high maintenance cost caused by the centralized systems, and ensure the automated processing of goods and services. It can also improve some key sectors of e-commerce. IBM also uses it for Autonomous Decentralized Peer-to-Peer Telemetry, which allows smart-home owners to identify operational issues and update the software by themselves. Its structure improves the transparency and accountability in supply chain, which will increase the productivity and add values to businesses. Walmart is expected to implement IBM’s Food Trust, which utilizes blockchain to connect the supplies to the customers through a permissioned, permanent and shared record of food system data. Now with blockchain, the retailers and customers can keep track of where the products come from. In case of any eventuality, it is easy to trace back to the supply chain. This innovative technology in supply chains can and does eliminate the intermediaries between sellers and buyers. Blockchain helps in improving robust contract management for fighting information asymmetry among more than two-party logistics and ensuring a seamless communication and transparency across the entire supply chain, food safety, and thus providing better customer services.

Almost all experts agree that data is usually stored and controlled at a trusted party, which is very vulnerable to attacks. Many incidents have already occurred over the past years. The world has witnessed Facebook and its data breach of 540 million users. It is heartening to know that Google with its exposure of 52.5 million users, and other companies such as Cathay Pacific (9.4 million) and Exactis (340 million) have proposed a blockchain-based data management system that will help protect data from privacy issues such as data ownership, and transparency. In a nutshell, it can safely be concluded that Blockchain technology is fast becoming a sensational success story. With every passing day, it is achieving new milestones not only to fast track business process reengineering but also transform communication landscape.

The writer is a civil servant by profession, a writer by choice and a motivational speaker by passion!