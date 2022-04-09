‘The Lost City’ — how much Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum is too much?

As the title explicitly suggests that there’s going to be a ‘lost city and what do we do with the things that are lost?

Find them! So, a reclusive middle-aged author Loretta Sage blows up her book tour eventually getting kidnapped by ‘Harry Potter’ Abigail Fairfax because she’s a romance adventure novelist and she must be knowing how to decode a message written in a foreign language leading to a probable treasure.

Loretta’s book’s cover model Alan Caprison in an attempt to impress her hires Jack Trainer to save her from Fairfax. By now, we all know how every adventure-actioner ends, by accomplishing the adventure the leads take the whole journey. Lost City is found in the end and if you consider that a spoiler, don’t watch this.

Seth Gordon’s story tries to take the jungle as its central character and create some intriguing situations around it. He succeeds at places but then we’ve been to such jungles many times before and you how it knows to repeat-visit a place too many times. Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee and Aaron Nee’s screenplay doesn’t have it in it to hold back with visuals if not content. Cinematographer Jonathan Sela rarely gets into the ‘John Wick’ mode wasting many action sequences keeping them basic.

Jungle adventures always work for the traps infused in them by the writers, here the story is pretty predictable and the dangers aren’t dangerous enough. There was scope to go all fictional and Hunger Games-esque which could’ve broadened the ways of dispersing entertainment in the narrative, but the makers here keep it real.

Sandra Bullock going “Why are you so handsome?” to Brad Pitt in a scene might bring your hopes about what’s going to come next, but behind all the glam there’s nothing to gloat about much. Sandra goes for an effortless attempt at playing Loretta but that crosses the line jumping into the ‘uninterested’ territory.

Channing Tatum becomes the damsel in distress for this one and he’s not good at making fun of himself by being clumsy; Chris Pratt is still ruling characters in the zone with his Andy Dwyer from Parks & Rec. The makers rely too heavily on developing the steamy chemistry between Sandra & Channing, allotting them multiple sequences to build the same. But, unfortunately, the spark doesn’t come across as something that would save this sinking ship.

Daniel Radcliffe’s special appearance is uni-dimensional at best, as he holds a similar acting mood throughout the film. There’s no variation, no surprises for him to broaden the scope to act. Brad Pitt in his cameo kinda plays himself on-screen, as in his only scene he tries to lure Sandra Bullock with his charm. The Office’s ‘Oscar’ Oscar Nunez leaves no mark with his special appearance.

Adam Nee and Aaron Nee get into the jungle promising a thrilling ride but the story loses its pace while entering the second half of the film. Nee brothers don’t do much different from all the wild brouhaha witnessed on-screen before.

Pinar Toprak’s music, too, is as underwhelming as other aspects of the film. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Red Right Hand, which is mastered by Peaky Blinders as their signature song, is royally wasted in this one. The quirky thump which is the signature base sound effect of jungle adventures is completely missing.

All said and done, The Lost City doesn’t require your visit to the theatre but could be a considerable option to murder some free time on a boring weekday

Two and a half stars! The Lost City released on Friday.