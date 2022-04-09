Marquez returns to Texas but ‘not in best way’

AUSTIN: Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez admitted Thursday he’s far from his best as he seeks to win the Grand Prix of the Americas for the eighth time in nine visits. The 29-year-old missed last weekend’s race in Argentina with double vision following his violent high-side crash in Indonesia in March. “It was a really hard week after Indonesia but luckily for me the vision injury had less effect than last time (in 2021),” the Honda star told reporters on Thursday. “I was close to racing in Argentina but didn’t feel motivated to take the risk. With the doctors’ advice, I preferred to relax and train in a good way. “The vision is fixed but I arrive here not in the best way. I will try to have a great practice on Friday and from that point start the weekend.” Marquez’s incredible run at the Circuit of the Americas has seen him rack up seven wins in eight visits, including last year. Only Alex Rins on a Suzuki snapped that run in 2019. Despite missing out on Argentina, Marquez is still only 30 points behind early championship leader and fellow Spaniard Aleix Espargaro.













