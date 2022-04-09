Walt Disney authorised licensees to procure branded products

The Ministry of Commerce on Thursday informed that the ‘Walt Disney’ has authorised its vendors and licensees to procure Disney-branded products from facilities in Pakistan. The Ministry of Commerce would like to share that the Walt Disney has authorized its vendors and licensees to procure Disney-branded products from facilities in Pakistan that enrol and participate in the Better Work Program (BWP) w.e.f. 1st April 2022. A MoU has been signed by the Government with International Labour Organization (ILO) for implementation of BWP in Pakistan. This will allow sourcing from Pakistan and would contribute to our exports. We would like to thank ILO and Ministry of Human Resource Development for collaborating with MOC.













