Alizeh Shah leaves fans spellbound with latest Instagram photo

Pakistan’s much adored actress Alizeh Shah wowed fans with her breathtaking look as she shared a new photo on Instagram. Recently, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor took to her Instagram and left fans in awe with her gorgeous picture and made us fall in love with her all over again. Sharing the post, Tanaa Banaa actress wrote, “Chandni coming soon.” Alizeh was looking drop-dead gorgeous in multi-coloured ensemble. The actress framed her elegantly made-up face with her long raven locks, which were parted down the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in thick brownish strands. However, Alizeh has sent fans wild with her gorgeous look and once again proved that she is a true style icon.













