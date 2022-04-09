‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ inspires fan to convert to Islam

A comment about the Pakistani drama Aye Musht-e-Khaak has gone viral as a viewer claimed to have been inspired by the heart-touching story to convert to Islam.

As the drama, after captivating 34 episodes, came to its end, one Hindu fan created massive buzz on social media with her comment.

“This drama made me convert myself to Islam… I’m never gonna forget this drama….,” commented Shavina Pradhan on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, journalist Maliha Rehman also shared the viral comment to share, “#AyeMushteKhaak’s emotional rollercoaster journey of a disbeliever towards becoming a believing Muslim convinces one of its viewers to convert to Islam.”

“..as seen in the comments section on YouTube.. The character arcs in the drama truly have been beautifully narrated,” she captioned the post.

Reacting to the comment, netizens have taken over social media to share similar experiences while others doubt the authenticity of the claim.