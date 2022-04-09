Shaan Shahid hits back at trolls with a befitting reply

Lollywood superstar Shaan Shahid has given a befitting reply to those trolling him for solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Turning to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Shaan shared a screengrab of an old CNN report about American actor Robert De Niro, speaking against former US President Donald Trump. “Some people feel artists shld not be part of a political debate,” he wrote along.

“I say why not don’t artists have morals /values aren’t they patriot enough to talk about what’s best for the motherland .. why not?” questioned the tweet further. “When Hollywood was supporting Hillary against trump none seem to have a problem.”

Furthermore, Lollywood celeb shared a video report of ‘Tom Cruise visiting Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’, questioning “Yeh siasyat nahi tu kya hai bhai Tom is kai baad kashmir jana to banta hai who says artists should not be a part of politics should see this”

It is pertinent to mention that Shaan Shahid is one of the many celebs who have actively supported Prime Minister Imran Khan in the current political turmoil of the country.

Earlier he also named ‘media as one the players in the political match’ in one of his tweets. “They should play a role of responsibility a role that steers Pakistan towards a peaceful elections ..let the people decide .”