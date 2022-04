Perhaps fearful of retaliation from the incoming government, Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Zone Dr. Rizwan, who was heading investigation teams into corruption references filed against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, as well as ‘estranged’ PTI member Jahangir Khan Tareen, has resigned and taken leave.

Nazia Ambreen, the Deputy Director, has taken over the reins.

The FIA Islamabad has issued a notification in this regard.