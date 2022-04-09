Making the contents of “threatening letter” public would harm the country: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) believes that making the contents of the alleged “threat letter” public would harm the country’s national interests.

During his live telecast Friday evening, Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the letter and defined a cypher, which is a coded message sent by embassies to their respective countries.

According to the foreign ministry, the ambassador’s coded message should not be revealed.

According to the article, a senior official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who requested anonymity, told Geo News: “The Foreign Office believes overwhelmingly that the foreign secretary should not make public the contents of the (coded) telegram dated March 7.”

“The ambassadors should be encouraged to share their assessments based on interactions with their host country interlocutors, and any action contrary to this would be detrimental to the national interest,” said the official.

He stated that this is common practice all over the world. “An ambassador’s cable is never released for political purposes.” “There isn’t a single example of this,” he added.

The use of messages about diplomatic interactions would prevent officials from the host countries from interacting with their Pakistani counterparts, whose job is to keep their headquarters up to date with information relevant to their country.