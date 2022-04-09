Voting on the ‘no-trust motion’ can shift to next week, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information and Law said on Friday that voting on the no-trust movement against Prime Minister Imran Khan could move to the next week, sources said.

In a historic judgment a day prior, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had requested National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to bring the meeting on Saturday (April 9) no later than 10:30 am to permit the decision on the no-certainty movement against the PM.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had additionally restored the National Assembly after it declared the government’s decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling null and void and against the Constitution.

Moreover, Fawad said the decision on the no-trust movement against the Prime Minister could be moved to the approaching week instead of today.

“We will not take much time, however, the foreign secretary will brief the house on the threat letter before discussion on a vote of no trust,” said Fawad.

As per the sources, PTI’s members of the Parliament have been directed to hold “long debates during the NA session,” so the voting can be “avoided due to a shortage of time.”

However, the National Assembly secretariat encouraged members that the decision on the no-trust movement against PM Imran Khan should be led today. Otherwise, the speaker can be accused of contempt of the court.

In the NA’s six-point plan given on Friday, deciding on the no-confidence movement is at the fourth position.