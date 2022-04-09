32 percent job quota allocated for South Punjab: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI-led government allocated 32% jobs quota for south Punjab and made the south Punjab secretariat financially and administratively independent.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said the government has given 35% development budget to south Punjab and ring-fenced it to avoid re-appropriation of funds. Similarly, he added that a separate book was also compiled to lay down details of its share of the development budget.

He maintained that backward south Punjab districts were equally treated in the journey of development as it is the right of the people.

South Punjab has joined the journey of development as more development funds were provided to it than in the past to heal the sense of deprivation, he concluded.

APP Buzdar reiterates support to Imran Khan: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated his support to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM termed Imran Khan the leader of 220 million Pakistanis and asserted that the nation wanted him to continue as the prime minister of Pakistan. National politics is incomplete without Imran Khan as the nation has full faith in him, he stressed and announced backing the PM whatever decision he takes.

“No leader like Imran Khan has ever come and we are all united under his leadership,” he added.

CM pays tributes to martyrs: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the two officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Mushqai area of Balochistan.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM extended condolences to bereaved families and termed the martyred officials as heroes who thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists by sacrificing their lives.

The nation pays tributes to them and their sacrifice would never be forgotten, he said, and added that the commitment of the nation could not be deterred with such cowardly activities.

101 disabled persons receive financial assistance: Additional Deputy Commissioner General Akhtar Mundhera Friday distributed cheques worth around Rs 650,000 among 101 disabled persons to extend them financial support from the government during the fasting month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustafa, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Naeem and other officials were present during the ceremony.

The ADCG said that the financial assistance was extended to disabled persons from the district government as a gift of the fasting month.

He said that the disabled persons were not in any way behind others and all they needed was a little support and direction to become a useful citizen.