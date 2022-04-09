PTI Sindh stages protest against ‘anti-Pakistan’ elements

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, Sindh, on directives of Prime Minster Imran Khan, staged a peaceful protest against anti-national elements and traders of conscience at Sohrab Goth area.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, President PTI Karachi Bilal Ghaffar, General Secretary Karachi MNA Saif-ur-Rehman Mehsud and PTI Sindh Assembly members participated in the protest held here late Thursday night that was attended by a large number of PTI workers. Slogans were chanted in protest against the protagonist elements and elected assembly members who sold their conscience.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while addressing the protest, said that Imran Khan is the Prime Minister of 220 million Pakistanis who are wholeheartedly supporting him added that Imran Khan will never let the country fall into the hands of those whose past is tainted with corruption.

The politicians who hatched conspiracy after receiving dollars from foreign powers must be called brokers as they have not only traded their conscience but also the country, he said.

During the Zardari and Nawaz regimes more than four hundred drone attacks were carried out into Pakistan causing loss of hundreds of innocent lives and the then governments remained tight lipped while only Imran Khan dared to protest against the strikes and challenged the external forces, Haleem Adil said adding that during PTI government not a single drone strike took place.

Maulana, Nawaz and Zardari did not break their silence even on the most serious issue of blasphemous sketches and it is Prime Minister Imran Khan who raised loud and strong voice against it all over the world and get publication of blasphemous materials banned, he recalled.

The nation has got a conscientious leader who is vying to unite the entire Muslim Ummah so conspiracies are being hatched by external forces against him, he noted alleging that certain politicians, whose allegiance was available to anti-Pakistan forces for the sake of dollars, brought a foreign funded no confidence motion against the righteous leader.

All their nefarious designs will fail as Imran Khan’s strength is the people of Pakistan and he is striving to secure future of Pakistan, he maintained and lamented MQM-P, JUI-F, PPP and other opposition parties for deceiving their voters.

Now Imran Khan will form the federal government with two third majority while the next government in Sindh will also be of PTI, he vowed and said “we accept Supreme Court’s judgment but issue of a letter is yet to be settled down.”

PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar paid tribute to people of Karachi and said that the Pakistani nation will not accept anyone’s slavery and those who intended to subdue the nation will have to face the consequences while the people who bargained nation for dollars were seeing their dark future.

MPA Saeed Afridi said that PM Imran Khan said that he will only bow before Almighty Allah and he is advocating the case of the honourable nation. He added that Imran Khan formed the Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Authority and paved the way for the development of the country.

MPA Rabistan Khan said that Pakistani nation could not be enslaved by any world power as the nation can sacrifice their lives and bear burden of dearness but will not subdue before any foreign power. Imran Khan will give another super surprise so no one has to be worried, he said.