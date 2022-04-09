Performance of price control magistrates reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Friday said that a crackdown would be started against overpricing and hoarding in Bahawalpur. Price Control Magistrates should work actively in the field. He said that the supply of groceries should be assured at fixed rates. He was reviewing the individual performance of price control magistrates across the district in a meeting in the Committee Room of his office here on Friday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said the prices of food items should be displayed prominently so that the consumers would not face any difficulty. Deputy Commissioner said that implementation of the Ehteram-e-Ramzan Ordinance should be ensured. The meeting reviewed the individual performance of Price Control Magistrates in the district from April 1-8. System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan said that price control magistrates visited 2049 shops, carts, bazaars, and other business centers. They checked the quality and price of food items. A fine of Rs407,800 was imposed on the spot, 71 FIRs were registered, six shops were sealed and 61 persons were arrested for the violation.