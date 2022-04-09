Speakers call for legislation to stop cycles of destruction of earth

World Health Day 2022 was celebrated at Foundation University School of Health Sciences (FUSH) on Aril 08, 2022 under the leadership of Rector Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) Maj Gen Nasir Dilawar Shah, HI (M) (Retd) and Director FUSH, Maj Gen Imran Fazal, HI (M) (Retd).

The goal of this world health day was environmental health upgrading to maintain a healthy, livable environment for humans and other living species, an environment that promotes well-being and a high quality of mental and physical health for its inhabitants.

The importance of this year’s theme “ Our Planet, Our Health” could not have been highlighted better at highest level by Lt Gen Nigar Johar HI (M), Surgeon General Pakistan Army herself and Fatima Jinnah Women University/Vice-Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid who were guest of honor and key note speakers of the event. The program started with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by welcome address by Brig. Prof. Naila Azam (RETD), HOD Community Medicine, FUMC.

Lt Gen Nigar Johar HI (M), Surgeon General Pakistan Army and Dr. Saima Hamid both key note speakers emphasized on long-term investments, well-being budgets, social protection and legal and fiscal strategies. They also spoke about breaking cycles of destruction for the planet and human health requires legislative action, corporate reform and individuals to be supported and incentivized to make healthy choices.

Students of 4th year MBBS and PGT of Community Medicine Dr Fatima Ali Raza, FCPS Resident, Community Medicine discussed the importance of the United Nations decade on ecosystem restoration and Dr. Mariam Razzaq, FCPS Resident, community medicine emphasized the importance of biodiversity and infectious disease.

Closing remarks were given by Rector FUI, Maj Gen Nasir Dilawar Shah, HI (M) (Retd). Rector appreciated the efforts put in by students and faculty of Community Medicine and stressed the importance of sustainable utilization of resources with innovation in industry to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.?

Towards the end, the guests were then taken to the pledge wall to sign pledge for any single activity/intervention which they are willing to adopt to save earth. The faculty and students made pledges as simple as like avoid littering, not leaving tap open while brushing to as big as quit smoking and educating their community about climate crisis.

Key note speakers were presented with university plaques and bonsai tree as a token of remembrance to work for sustainability for betterment of health.