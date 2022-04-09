Job, Well Done!

Common law works in mysterious ways: it entices the greedy eyes scattered around the globe with extraconstitutional arrangements while relishing in the greatness of the unwritten constitution at home. The doctrine of necessity is one such monstrosity–talked about at great length by British jurists but not allowed to muddy Westminister’s waters.

That the Pakistani higher judiciary responded to a distress signal in the most befitting manner has not come as a surprise, because no matter how many Justice Muhammad Munirs may step forward with their biased interpretation of the constitution, there have been a few Asma Jilanis all along. But to endure the pressures of a heated standoff and risk lifetimes’ worth of integrity being butchered by those who do not agree with you and to rise high and thunder that PM Imran Khan “was not within his rights” when he plunged the country into an unprecedented crisis is no small task and deserves the greatest of appreciation for providing fresh hope amid these dark, dark times.

The rule of law has been heralded as the supreme guiding principle. No qualms about that. However, the debate was never only about the constitutional superation of powers. Had we disgracefully stumbled against the same stone again (borrowing the words of Cicero) and managed to find some fancy castle in Spain to justify this blatant murder of the code, a phenomenally dangerous precedent would have been set.

Any government in the future could hide behind the frosted curtains and hold the entire government at gunpoint whenever the tide turned high. The air was understandably heavy with speculations of fast-forwarding the election timeline yet by staying confined to the 1973 constitution sans a single mention of any otherwise considerations, Chief Justice Bandial has victoriously seized the day. A straightforward judgement and no heroic parallels with literature, the court let the masterstrokes of the judgement do all the talking.

Still, it is an ironic tragedy that we have been reduced to waving pom-poms and singing ballads every time someone does his job. In a land where any position-holder (however small or crucial) loves twisting the requirements of his seat to his whim, sights of business as usual become cues for celebration. Quite unfortunately, the ruling PTI has reacted with vile scorn that only suits high school bullies.

In the wake of key leaders like Shireen Mazari lashing out at a “judicial coup,” Fawad Chaudhry’s snide regret at an “unfortunate verdict” and Faisal Javed invoking a heartful Iqbal couplet, it doesn’t take much to guess what their tantrums in the upcoming NA session would look like. They may grumble and they may mumble, tear a few copies of the verdict along the way but no ruckus can obliterate that has already been achieved. The writing on the wall is for everyone to see: no one can toy around with our country’s constitution. The invisible fist has landed at last! *