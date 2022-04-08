PML-N welcomes IHC’s moves to strike down Peca ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday commended the decision of Islamabad high court to strike down the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022. The spokesperson, in a tweet, congratulated the people of Pakistan, journalists, civil society, media institutions including Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND).

The judiciary has ruled that no one can make the media and the people blind, deaf and dumb, she said, adding that protecting civil liberties and freedom of expression enshrined in the constitution is in fact ensuring the protection of the constitution and democracy.

In a separate tweet, she congratulated the nation on the restoration of the constitutional and democratic process of the no-confidence motion.

“New vistas have been opened for the people of Pakistan to get them rid of problems, difficulties and hardships. From the holy month of Ramadan, a new beginning is about to take place which aims at returning to the era of public service, development and prosperity,” she maintained.