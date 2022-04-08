Buzdar reiterates support to Imran Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated his support to Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a statement issued on Friday, the CM termed Imran Khan the leader of 220 million Pakistanis and asserted that the nation wanted him to continue as the prime minister of Pakistan. National politics is incomplete without Imran Khan as the nation has full faith in him, he stressed and announced backing the PM whatever decision he takes.

“No leader like Imran Khan has ever come and we are all united under his leadership,” he added.