SCBA president meets JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon Friday held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman at his residence. He was accompanied by Former Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan and Senior Lawyer Senator Kamran Murtaza. Presenting a bouquet to JUI-F chief, Bhoon said the lawyer community could not forget the sacrifices, rendered by the JUI-F leadership and workers for the restoration of law and democracy.

JUI-F chief, thanking the cooperation of the SCBA, said the legal fraternity was the part of this struggle. Lauding the historic decision, he said the Supreme Court had saved and restored the Constitution. This was the reason; the whole nation, today, was celebrating the thanksgiving day. In the meeting, Akram Khan Durrani and Manzoor Afridi were also present.